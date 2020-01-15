|
Marilyn K. Newman, 87 years old of Holland Michigan, went to be with her precious Savior on January 9, 2020. Marilyn was born on November 17, 1932, and adopted at the age of 11 years by Sigurd and Amy Mathieson of Zeeland. She graduated from Zeeland High School in 1951 and from Moody Bible Institute in 1955. In June of 1955 she married Arnold Newman from Langhorne, PA. In 1956 Marilyn and her husband, Arnold of 8 months, left for Kenya East Africa with the Africa Inland Mission. They served as missionaries in Kenya and other East African countries until 2003 when they returned to America to open a new support office for Special Ministries, a ministry started by Marilyn in 1984 under the auspices of Africa Inland Church, and registered under the Government of Kenya. The Newmans returned to Kenya for another short term of service in 2005-2007. Marilyn made several short-term mission trips in the following years until her death. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, J. Arnold Newman, children Cynthia and Tom Whitaker of Texas, Crystal Hamlin, of Florida, and their adopted children Elizabeth Newman of Massachusetts, Shadrack and Samuella Lolokuru of Kenya, and David Newman of Michigan. She also leaves behind many spiritual "sons and daughters" in Kenya who call her "Mama." Marilyn is survived by brothers-in-law Pastor Tom Early and Richard Newman, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Arnold and Jennie Newman, parents Sigurd and Amy Mathieson, Phyllis Early, and their eight other biological brothers and sisters and a nephew Tim Early. Visitation will be at 10-11am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Grace Chapel Zeeland at 9530 Woodbridge Street, Zeeland, MI 49464 followed by Marilyn's celebration of life at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Kenya Kids (Special Ministries, Kenya) P.O. Box 424 Zeeland, MI 49464. When sending a check please make payable to Grace Chapel Zeeland with Helping Kenya Kids in the Memo Line. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
