Marilyn Petroelje went to the house that had been prepared for her in Heaven on December 29, 2019. Born on Christmas day 1931 in Holland Michigan, she was one of the eight children born to her parents, Frederick and Kathryn Bos. She married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Petroelje on September 10, 1952. They lived in Chicago, IL and Ft. Monroe Virginia before returning to Holland to raise their family while Glenn started his dentistry practice. In addition to her husband, she is survived by one sister, Gretchen (Paul) Wiegerink and one brother, Bob (Margaret) Bos, four children David (Gwen) Petroelje, Scott (Sandy) Petroelje, Debby (David) Collins and Tom (Marjo) Petroelje, seven grandchildren Nick (Whitney) Petroelje, Jaime Petroelje, Matt, Josh, Stephen and Ben Collins and one great-grandson, Garrett Petroelje. Family was an important part of her life. On Wednesday's, lunch was spent with her sisters followed by a bit of shopping. She enjoyed everything summer; going to the beach, playing golf, camping and spending time with family around the swimming pool. After retirement, she would travel around the United States by motor home with her husband. Winters were spent in Florida where she would look forward to visits from her friends and family. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, January 3 at Lakeshore Memorial Services in Holland with a Memorial Service at Harderwyk Ministries in Holland, MI at 11 am on Saturday, January 4. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Holland, MI.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 2, 2020