Marilyn Joy Wilson passed away one week after her 88th birthday. She is rejoicing with her twin sister, Marion who passed just two months ago. Marilyn was born and raised in Laketown Township. She lived her life in Saugatuck with her husband Jack and their two children. She was a valued pharmacy tech at Saugatuck Drug Store for most of her working career. Marilyn lived simply, and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. Nothing made her happier than when her entire family was together.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wilson, in 1998. She is survived by her children Jack (Liz) Wilson and Joy (Bruce) Irussi, grandchildren Tarrah (Dennis) Jonjak, Kristopher Irussi, Taylor (Nick) Piccard, Nick (Elise) Wilson, and great-grandchildren Addie and Everett Jonkak. Special thanks to the staff at Golden Orchards and Hospice of Holland for their kind and compassionate care.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7th, In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of Holland or Golden Orchards.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Saugatuck Chapel.
