Mario T. Vialpando, of Clinton Township, Michigan died Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 61.
He was born October 10, 1957 in Tokyo, Japan, to the late Antonio D. and Edeltraute L. Swoboda Vialpando.
Mr. Vialpnado was employed by Michigan Department of Corrections in various correctional facilities in the state as a classification director. Mario had a zest for life and a gregarious personality. He was an avid sailor and competed in many sailboat races including multiple Chicago to Mackinaw sailboat races.
Survived by wife Patti, siblings, Elisabeth De Groot, Marco (Valerie) Vialpando, nephew William (Lyn) De Groot, brother in law William (Paula) Doster, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Memorial visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan.
Contributions may be addressed to donor's choice.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019