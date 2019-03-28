Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Vialpando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Vialpando


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mario Vialpando Obituary
Mario T. Vialpando, of Clinton Township, Michigan died Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 61.
He was born October 10, 1957 in Tokyo, Japan, to the late Antonio D. and Edeltraute L. Swoboda Vialpando.
Mr. Vialpnado was employed by Michigan Department of Corrections in various correctional facilities in the state as a classification director. Mario had a zest for life and a gregarious personality. He was an avid sailor and competed in many sailboat races including multiple Chicago to Mackinaw sailboat races.
Survived by wife Patti, siblings, Elisabeth De Groot, Marco (Valerie) Vialpando, nephew William (Lyn) De Groot, brother in law William (Paula) Doster, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Memorial visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan.
Contributions may be addressed to donor's choice.
View full obituary at www.vickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
Download Now