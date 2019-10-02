Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ Memorial Reformed Chr
595 Graafschap Rd
Holland, MI 49423
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Christ Memorial Church - Chapel
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Christ Memorial Church - Sanctuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marissa Hemmeke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marissa Hemmeke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marissa Hemmeke Obituary
Marissa Leigh Hemmeke, age 22 of Holland, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on September 28, 2019 after a serious car accident.
Marissa was a delight, loved people well, and had a heart for others who were hurting or left out. Family and friends remember her love of laughter and being goofy, and best of all her deep faith in Jesus Christ. Throughout her life Marissa loved the outdoors, mission trips, traveling, camping, and CMC youth among many other things. Marissa is a graduate of Holland High School and Spring Arbor University with a Bachelor of Social Work, and she loved her new jobs at the Juvenile Detention Center of Ottawa County and Wedgwood Christian Services of Grand Rapids.
Marissa is preceded in death by her grandfather Herschel Hemmeke. She is survived by her parents, Ron & Sue Hemmeke; siblings, Brianne (Randy) Roux and Kayla Hemmeke; grandparents Linda Hemmeke and Vern & Eunie Jurgens; and uncles, aunts, cousins: Ken & Chris Hemmeke (Kyle, Katelyn), Cal & Emily Hemmeke (Will, Lucas, Cece), Steve & Sara Hemmeke (Grace, Owen, Isaiah, Zach), Brian & Ann Hemmeke (Tyler, Elise), and Steve & Emily Jurgens (Jacob, Dylan, Bryce).
Join us for visitation on Wednesday October 2 from 4-7:30pm at Christ Memorial Church - Chapel, and a Celebration of Life on Thursday, October 3 at 6pm, at Christ Memorial Church - Sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Barnabas Ministries or Encompass Kids South Africa (Donations made through Bethany Christian Services).
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.