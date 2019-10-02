|
Marissa Leigh Hemmeke, age 22 of Holland, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on September 28, 2019 after a serious car accident.
Marissa was a delight, loved people well, and had a heart for others who were hurting or left out. Family and friends remember her love of laughter and being goofy, and best of all her deep faith in Jesus Christ. Throughout her life Marissa loved the outdoors, mission trips, traveling, camping, and CMC youth among many other things. Marissa is a graduate of Holland High School and Spring Arbor University with a Bachelor of Social Work, and she loved her new jobs at the Juvenile Detention Center of Ottawa County and Wedgwood Christian Services of Grand Rapids.
Marissa is preceded in death by her grandfather Herschel Hemmeke. She is survived by her parents, Ron & Sue Hemmeke; siblings, Brianne (Randy) Roux and Kayla Hemmeke; grandparents Linda Hemmeke and Vern & Eunie Jurgens; and uncles, aunts, cousins: Ken & Chris Hemmeke (Kyle, Katelyn), Cal & Emily Hemmeke (Will, Lucas, Cece), Steve & Sara Hemmeke (Grace, Owen, Isaiah, Zach), Brian & Ann Hemmeke (Tyler, Elise), and Steve & Emily Jurgens (Jacob, Dylan, Bryce).
Join us for visitation on Wednesday October 2 from 4-7:30pm at Christ Memorial Church - Chapel, and a Celebration of Life on Thursday, October 3 at 6pm, at Christ Memorial Church - Sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Barnabas Ministries or Encompass Kids South Africa (Donations made through Bethany Christian Services).
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019