Marjorie A. Prins
Marjorie A. Prins age 83, of Holland went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Resthaven Care Center.
Marjorie was a member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church and a former member of Calvin Christian Reformed Church. She was known as a "Church Grandma". Marjorie enjoyed reading, bus trips with her husband and friends, going to Branson, MO, playing games and joking around with people. She was passionate about her family and her grandkids meant everything to her. And she loved the color red.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Prins in 1993, a son-in-law James Vander Ploeg, sisters Edna (Clarence) Tamminga, Nella (Erv) Hoeve, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim & Arlene Prins.
She is survived by her children: Todd and Hollie Prins, Tom and Rita Prins, Tammy and Curt Vander Ploeg, Terry and Lynn Prins and Tricia and Todd Veldheer all of Holland; grandchildren: Blake and Brooke Prins, Lance Prins, McKenzie and Melissa Prins, Colin Prins, Morgan Prins, Derek and Alissa Vander Ploeg, Carley Vander Ploeg, Shane Prins, Kelsey and Seth Frymire, Logan and Paige Prins, Riley Veldheer, Caleb Veldheer; step-grandchildren: Nick and Katie O'Hare, Andy Vander Ploeg; great grandchildren: Ace, Sienna, Ava, Hadley and William; brother-in-law: Paul and Karen Prins of Holland; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Dykstra Funeral Homes – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. Rev. Matt Stob will be officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 1:00- 2:00 pm prior to the service at the chapel. Memorial contributions may be given to Resthaven Care Center. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2020.
