|
|
Marjorie A. Beauchamp, age 85, went to be with her Lord, finally free of pain, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Currently from Holland, formerly of Marquette, MI, a 1952 graduate of Bishop Baraga H.S.
Born Jan. 22, 1934 to Edward and Frances Ogle. Marge worked in clerical positions for several companies in the Holland area, the longest being Tulip City Asphalt. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 6, VFW post 2144, Eagles Auxiliary #925 Grand Haven and active with the Holland Elks Lodge #1315.
Besides her parents, Marge was preceded in death by her husband Ronald in 2003, sisters Charlotte Trolley, Jean Ogle, brothers William (Angela), Richard, Robert, Stanley
and James (Pam) Ogle, son-in-law Dean Rose and nephew, Marc Ogle.
Marge is survived by daughters Deb Rose of Smithville, TX and Gwen (Dave) Petroelje of Holland; four
grandchildren: Jodie (Eric) Bradley, Charlotte (Mark) Curtis of Jackson, MI, Jamie Petroelje and
Nick (Whitney) Petroelje of Holland; five great grandchildren: Ryan, Nathan Curtis, Matthew,
Lauryn Bradley and Garrett Petroelje; sisters in-law: Mabel Ogle of Marquette and Audrey Ogle; brother in-law: Don Trolley of Detroit; many great nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019