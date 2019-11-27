|
Marjorie I. De Feyter, age 99 of Holland, passed away November 25, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
Marjorie graduated from Holland High School in 1939. She worked at Bell Telephone as an operator, was President of the Holland PTA, worked at National Discount (formerly Downtown Discount), and finished her career managing Captain Sundae, where she worked for 17 years. She loved to paint, loved playing bingo, loved spending time in the sun, but most importantly, she loved being with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Arnold Sr., grandson, Branden Morris, granddaughter, Heather Calahan Babcock, and great-granddaughter, Tabitha Stanton.
Marjorie is survived by her children; Arnie Jr. (Hazel) De Feyter of Holland, Craig (Linda) De Feyter of Grand Haven, Allison Batist, Mary Haworth (Steve Vink) Loran (Paula) De Feyter, all of Holland; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will take place on Monday, December 2 from 2-3pm with a time of sharing memories starting at 3pm, at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave. Holland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Resthaven Care Center. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019