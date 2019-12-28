Home

Marjorie June Dreyer was 86 years old when she passed. She lived at SKID in Zeeland. Marjorie passed away on 12/26/2019 in Zeeland. She was born in Grand Rapids. Her parents were Earl and Cora Miller. On June 1, 1933, she went to school at Godwin Heights high school. She was a drum-majorette with the school band. Marjorie married John Dreyer on January 21, 1956. They were married almost 64 years. Her first job was at Michigan Bell Telephone Company. She also worked for Batts of Zeeland for 10 years and retired from there. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cora and Earl Miller and her brother, Martin Miller. She is survived by her husband, John Dreyer, her sister Gloria Bentley of Ohio, brother-in-law Rudy Dreyer of Ohio, six children, Stacey Andrews, Charles (Marlene) Dreyer, Dana Dreyer, Debbie (Jim) Burgress, Nathan (Connie) Dreyer and Phillip (Jill) Dreyer. She is also survived by 27 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She also has many nieces and nephews. Instead of flowers, the family would like if you would make a donation to Hospice of Holland. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 28, 2019
