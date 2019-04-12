|
|
Our mother, Marge, was welcomed into Glory on Wednesday, April 10, 2019! Marjorie G. Kamer, 93, of Zeeland, passed away unexpectedly at Holland Hospital.
Marjorie was a former member of Pine Creek CRC and current member of Messiah's Independent Reformed Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, daughter Carol Jahnke, brothers Henry and Andrew VanKampen and a sister Jessie Rowan.
She is survived by her children Elizabeth and Steve VanderPloeg of Allendale, Judy and Ed Nagelkirk of Zeeland and son-in-law Dave Jahnke of Caledonia; grandchildren Aaron and Joanna VanderPloeg, Leah and Jake Wisner, Katie and Rick VanTil, Brad Jahnke, Jon Nagelkirk and by 5 great-grandchildren. Marjorie is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law Edna and Bob Snip of Hudsonville, Gladys and Jerry Brink of Zeeland, sister-in-law Gert Kamer of Rockford and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be 11 am, April 13, 2019, at Messiah's Independent Reformed Church, 4528 48th Street in Holland. Pastor Ken Anema will be officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday, April 12 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street in Holland. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools or Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Kamer family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019