Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah's Independent Reformed Church,
4528 48th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Kamer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Kamer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Kamer Obituary
Our mother, Marge, was welcomed into Glory on Wednesday, April 10, 2019! Marjorie G. Kamer, 93, of Zeeland, passed away unexpectedly at Holland Hospital.
Marjorie was a former member of Pine Creek CRC and current member of Messiah's Independent Reformed Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, daughter Carol Jahnke, brothers Henry and Andrew VanKampen and a sister Jessie Rowan.
She is survived by her children Elizabeth and Steve VanderPloeg of Allendale, Judy and Ed Nagelkirk of Zeeland and son-in-law Dave Jahnke of Caledonia; grandchildren Aaron and Joanna VanderPloeg, Leah and Jake Wisner, Katie and Rick VanTil, Brad Jahnke, Jon Nagelkirk and by 5 great-grandchildren. Marjorie is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law Edna and Bob Snip of Hudsonville, Gladys and Jerry Brink of Zeeland, sister-in-law Gert Kamer of Rockford and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be 11 am, April 13, 2019, at Messiah's Independent Reformed Church, 4528 48th Street in Holland. Pastor Ken Anema will be officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday, April 12 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street in Holland. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools or Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Kamer family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now