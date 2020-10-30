1/1
Mark Briggs
Mark W. Briggs, age 83 of Holland, passed away October 27, 2020 at Lakeside Vista in Holland.
Mark was born in Battle Creek, MI and graduated from Ferris State University. He went on to be the Vice President of Engineering and Research and Development at Thermatron Ind. until his retirement. He enjoyed running, biking, and traveling the world, together with his wife Nelda of 45 years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rick Briggs. He is survived by his wife, Nelda; children, Kirk (Portia) Briggs, Cynthia (Todd) Frizzell, Curt (Sue) Van Duren, Mike Briggs, Jennifer (Scott) Webbert; grandchildren, Lindsey (Bill) MacKechnie, Kristin (Ethan) Lemmen, Hope (Nick) Everse, Christopher (Monique) St. Claire, Emily (Ralph) Buckingham, Justin Nordyke, Jordan Nordyke, Emily (Dan) Newell, Melissa Strengholt; great-grandchildren, Abbygayle, Greyson, Charles, Christov, Ronin, Gemma, Brooks; sister, Nancy Briggs-McBain; brother-in-laws, John (Jan) Zomermaand, Randy (Debbie) Zomermaand, Les Zomermaand, Conley (Patricia) Zomermaand, Mike (Barb) Zomermaand; sister-in-law, Barb (Dan) Wehrmeyer, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Holland Alano Association (201 E 39th Street, Holland). For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2020.
