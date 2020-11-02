Mark Allen Harrington, loving husband and brother, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22. Mark was born September 11, 1951, in Holland, Michigan to Irvele and Esther Harrington. He attended Dallas Bible College in Dallas, TX. While there he met and married Cathy Lawson. They moved back to Holland, MI where Mark and brother, Joel, were business partners for 30 years at Harrington Signs in Grandville, MI.



Mark loved fishing, enjoyed gardening, and his Bichon Frise dogs . He and Cathy attended Bar None Cowboy Church, Tatum, TX, and played dominoes every Friday with retirees from the church.



After retirement Mark and Cathy moved to Henderson, TX, where he resided for the past 10 years. Mark was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma 7 years ago, only recently beginning chemo. He died from complications of double pneumonia.



Mark is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Harrington, and four siblings and spouses, Tom and Linda Harrington, of Gary, TX, Curtis Harrington of Hilliard, FL, RuthAnn and Bob Smith, of Campbell, TX, and Joel and Barb Harrington, of Holland, MI. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law and brother-in law, Marty Vernon, Vicki and Johnny Walker, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Irvele and Esther Harrington, a sister-in-law, Gail Harrington, and brother-in-law, Vincent Vernon.



Mark's final days were spent surrounded by his wife and siblings. Mark will be dearly missed, but his family has the hope of one day being with him in heaven.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store