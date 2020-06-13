Mark Masselink
1950 - 2020
Mark A. Masselink, age 70, of Holland, passed away June 7, 2020
He was born in Holland, Michigan on February 20, 1950 to Henry and Elizabeth Masselink. Mark was a graduate of West Ottawa High School. Mark owned and operated Quincy Auto Parts for many years. His passion for cars and bikes was with him his whole life. His love for animals was also very much part of his life.
Mr. Masselink is survived by his wife Paula of 45 years; brothers and sisters in-law, Judd De Young, Vern & Candy DeHoop; nieces, Sue (Tom) Sweet, Diane (Gary) McClure, Abby (Shawn) Snyder; his little buddies Kira the dog and Tigger a cat.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Greta DeYoung and brother, David Masselink.
Cremation has taken place.
Professional service entrusted to the Northwood Chapel.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
