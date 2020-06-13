Mark A. Masselink, age 70, of Holland, passed away June 7, 2020

He was born in Holland, Michigan on February 20, 1950 to Henry and Elizabeth Masselink. Mark was a graduate of West Ottawa High School. Mark owned and operated Quincy Auto Parts for many years. His passion for cars and bikes was with him his whole life. His love for animals was also very much part of his life.

Mr. Masselink is survived by his wife Paula of 45 years; brothers and sisters in-law, Judd De Young, Vern & Candy DeHoop; nieces, Sue (Tom) Sweet, Diane (Gary) McClure, Abby (Shawn) Snyder; his little buddies Kira the dog and Tigger a cat.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Greta DeYoung and brother, David Masselink.

Cremation has taken place.

Cremation has taken place.



