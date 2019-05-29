|
|
Mark "Lola" Stankeveh, age 57, passed away February 11, 2019.
He left behind two daughters, Shawn (Betty) Duncan, Donielle (Bill) Palmbos; eight grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. The beautiful soul of Lola will live on in each one of their hearts. As Lola always said, Love always as God loves you!
Funeral will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., 15501 Dickman Rd, Augusta, MI 49012. In lieu of flowers please donate your money or time to help our Veterans.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2019