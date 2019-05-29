Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
15501 Dickman Rd
Augusta, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Stankeveh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark "Lola" Stankeveh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark "Lola" Stankeveh Obituary
Mark "Lola" Stankeveh, age 57, passed away February 11, 2019.

He left behind two daughters, Shawn (Betty) Duncan, Donielle (Bill) Palmbos; eight grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. The beautiful soul of Lola will live on in each one of their hearts. As Lola always said, Love always as God loves you!

Funeral will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., 15501 Dickman Rd, Augusta, MI 49012. In lieu of flowers please donate your money or time to help our Veterans.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.