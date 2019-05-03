Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Memorial Church
595 Graafschap Road
Holland, MI
Mark Vliem Obituary
Mark Alan Vliem, age 56, of Holland, died peacefully and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years and best friend Jayne; his daughters: Tiffany Vliem of Holland and Krystle Vliem of Grand Rapids; his parents Sherwin and Joan Vliem of Holland; sisters: Dawn and Mark Mikula of Hudsonville and Sherry and Kevin Harney of California; father-in-law and mother-in-law Dale and Lois Hulst of Holland; brothers-in-law: Tim and Denise Hulst of Minnesota and Dave Hulst and Joe Michaels of Glenn, Steve and Krista Nykamp of Grand Haven and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mark was a "bigger than life" kind of guy. He was always happy, warm and welcoming. He was always positive and to him the glass was always "completely full" (not half full). Mark was not ashamed of the Gospel or his love for Jesus, and freely spoke of his love for God to everyone.
Mark graduated from Holland High School and Central Michigan University with a degree in Industrial Management. He started a sales agency (M. Vliem and Associates LLC) in 2003 and enjoyed every minute of being a salesman. He has many awards for his excellent salesmanship.
Spending time with his wife and daughters was his favorite thing to do. Mark also enjoyed hunting, fishing, travel, and playing softball. He frequently hit the ball over the fence.
We are grateful to God that Mark is now pain free and walking with Jesus.
Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 in the sanctuary at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Road, Holland. Interment will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Western Michigan Teen Challenge. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 3, 2019
