Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Marla Lindsay


1934 - 2019
Marla Lindsay Obituary
Marla Joy Lindsay, age 85, of Holland, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Marla was a member of Bethany Christian Reformed Church, where she served as an elder and was active in the Dorcus Society. Marla loved Tulip Time and was a longtime volunteer and guide for the annual festival.
Marla was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and her selfless love will be cherished by those who survive her, including her daughters: Valorie and Ed Holwerda of Ludington, Natalie and Greg Block of Tustin, Teresa and Randy De Graaf of West Olive; grandchildren: Alissa and Mark Cochran, Matthew Holwerda, Kate and Austin Block-Taber, M.J. and Luis Hernandez, Lorie and Phil Miller, and Barry De Graaf; great-grandchildren: Ethan Cochran, Caden Cochran, Thomas Hernandez, and Grace Miller; sister: Sandy Hemple of Holland. Marla was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, in 2006.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland 49423. Pastor Dan Walcott will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019
