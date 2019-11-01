|
Marla Rasmussen, age 68 of Holland, passed away after a short illness on October 29, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to knit, and was known to make blankets, hats, and scarves, often giving them to family as gifts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Robert Rasmussen; parents Levi and Louise VanOmmen; brother Ronald VanOmmen; Brothers-in-law Larry Ritsema and Pete Rasmussen. She is survived by her son Alan and Nancy Knoll; 5 step-children; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother Wayne and Nancy VanOmmen; Sister Gwen Ritsema; Sister-in-law Judy VanOmmen; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Guests are encouraged to share memories during this time. The family will greet visitors an hour before services beginning at 1:00pm. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Rasmussen family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2019