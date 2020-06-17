Marlan Nienhuis passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife of 18 years and family on June 11, 2020 in Richmond, Texas at the age of 78. Marlan was born on October 11, 1941 in Holland, Michigan to Marvin and Dorothy Nienhuis.
He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Dorothy and Marvin Nienhuis.
Marlan is survived by his loving wife, Virginia "Mama" Nienhuis, Step Daughter, Vanessa Peace; Daughter, Michelle Clegg and Son, Michael Nienhuis; step daughter, Kristen Brown and step son Stephen Denney and 10 grandchildren and his siblings, sisters Nancy Wilson and Karen Raak, brothers Robert, Jack and Brian Nienhuis all of Holland, MI.
Marlan graduated from Holland Christian High School in 1959, and obtained a B.B.A. degree from the University of Nebraska in 1970. Marlan joined the U.S. Army in 1963; went through Officers Candidate School in 1966 and the Quartermaster Officer Advance School in 1970. Marlan received numerous awards: National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, The Army Commendation Medal, Overseas Service Bars, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Staff Medal, The Humanitarian Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon and Army Service Ribbon. He retired as a Major from the U.S. Army in 1983. After retirement from the Army, he worked as an Assistant Manager at Auto Zone for approximately 20 years.
Graveside services are scheduled for 12:30 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marlan's name to the Wounded Warrior Project and/or the American Lung Association.Tribute & or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.