October 11, 1935 – August 4, 2019
Beginning life born to Martin and Anna Chrispell, Martin Laverne Chrispell; fastidious craftsman, self-proclaimed putter, diligent provider, and member of Beechwood Reformed Church passed away August 04, 2019 at the age of 83. Known to all close to him as Marty, he met and married his faithful bride of 63 years Lillian Cora Tamminga (Lil) and the two never moved far from their childhood homes. In fact, they'd spent 58 years in the same home successfully raising their two children Jeff married to Sandra Barrett, Lisa married to Michael Alaniz, and influence with such pride their two children Gavin and Marissa. He's survived by his sisters Gertrude Scheerhorn, Patricia Embry and her husband James, his brother Jack Chrispell, as well as in-laws, Henry and his wife Joyce Tamminga, William and his wife Beverly Tamminga, and Raymond Schutt.
Marty's impetus for life was a simple one. He detested phonies as much as he loved the people around him. He cared little about politics but liked Judge Judy. He loved substantive work and would help others tirelessly. With their vegetable garden, he stayed well ahead of the "locally-sourced" food trend, just as he enjoyed beer much before microbrews. He truly loved horses and could ride like the wind. He loved watching whatever wildlife came near the windows. He liked peanuts after work and pizza on Friday night, cars that were beautiful and crafting wood for the same. Whether he was working till dark on something outdoors or working indoors once it got dark, so many pleasures in his life were simply from a job well done.
It was with the determination of 10 men and impudence of John Wayne, which he taught his children to measure success using a different yardstick than society generally does. He said; work hard, build something and don't live off the back of another. Don't lie, don't steal, and take care of your own problems before they become out of control. Don't expect that anyone owes you anything in life, but realize you'll have to have your butt out of bed in the morning to gather unto you what is yours. Take care of your family before yourself and be a humble positive influence on your community. He'd say; If you do these things, I will be proud of you no matter what you choose to do in life. In near-perfect lockstep with his personality, he did all these things without saying these words. He simply lived them quietly every day.
Marty unquestionably cherished his grandchildren. Absolutely nothing in life made him happier than having them around him. Perhaps the natural softening of time or shed of the regimen disciplines of raising his own children, he was able to show them a softer side. He loved kids generally, yet his firm hold in traditional values helped focus them while somehow doing so within what appeared comparatively as frivolous play. Which turned out to be a final lesson for his own children.
This seeming contradiction of tough-as-nails, but tenderhearted spirit was felt throughout all he did and now appears as woven into those close to him. As a message to God himself I say; take care of him, he'll take care of you. Well Done Marty Chrispell, Ride like the Wind!
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019