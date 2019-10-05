Home

Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin Maas


1924 - 2019
Martin Maas Obituary
Martin Maas, age 95, passed away at American House, his home for the last 8 years, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Martin was born in 1924 in Grandville, Michigan to Lambert and Cornelia, where he would live for the next 60 years. In his early years, after finishing high school, Marty worked for his Uncle John Gillisse's construction company. He then joined the military, serving in the Air Force. Once enlisted, he completed Central Instructor School and spent his remaining tour of duty as a sergeant and an aerial gunnery instructor on the B-24 bomber. After returning home from the service, he married Maxine Sherman, who had been his friend since the fourth grade. They would share 65 beautiful years of marriage together. Marty went on to become a tool and die maker at General Motors, until retiring after 35 years. Marty and Maxine shared their retirement years between Oceana County on their beloved Lake Michigan shore and Lily Lake in Florida, later moving to Holland to be closer to family. Marty continued improving his golfing skills after retiring from GM, accumulating eight holes in one. He developed the skills for making, fitting, and repairing clubs for many individuals. In both Florida and Michigan, they enjoyed golf and singing in church choirs. Marty was preceded in death by his wife Maxine in 2011. He leaves behind his son Lon and Kathy Maas, daughter Kristine and Brian Troxel, seven grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. Each child was his dear friend. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11:00am at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Rev. Dennis Perkins will officiate. The family will begin greeting visitors at 9:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019
