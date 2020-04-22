|
|
1944 – 2020
Marvin Hart Clawson, age 76, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence. He was born March 2, 1944, to Lloyd George and Veldene Victoria Joy (Hart) Clawson, and married Margaret Marie McDonald on February 9, 1973.
Marvin served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War as an aerographer mate, and later worked for Woodward FST Inc. as an aerospace department supervisor. He was a member of the American Legion. Marvin loved bowhunting deer, he was an accomplished bowyer, building his own equipment for his hunts. He was a great fisherman, fishing from the ocean, big lake and panfishing. He also enjoyed traveling to Key West, Hawaii, and riding his Harley.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Margaret Clawson, daughter Tina (John) Cooper; son, Matthew (Tracy) Clawson; four grandchildren: Sean (Helen Sun) Harrington, Morgan Harrington, Troy (Skylar) Clawson, and Thomas Clawson; siblings, Gayla (Arland) Heistand, Lowell (Janice) Clawson, Weldene Clawson, and Dale Clawson. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jesse Clawson, and beloved dog, Sprocket.
Due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak concerning social distancing, private family services will be held for Marvin. For those wishing to make an expression of sympathy, please consider donations to West Michigan Parkinson Association. Arrangements by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 22, 2020