Marvin "Demmy" Eugene Demerest, age 92 , of Douglas, passed away peacefully, Friday April 3, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Marvin was born January 25, 1928, in Douglas, Michigan to Lee and Elma Demerest. He attended Douglas Elementary School and graduated from Saugatuck High School in 1945. Demmy met Dorothy Symons in Saugatuck and they wed April 15, 1950. They raised their two children, Marilyn and David in Douglas. Demmy was a commercial fisherman in Saugatuck from an early age on until 1969. He then participated in the construction of Port Sheldon, Palisades and Cook Power Plants. Upon retirement, he became an active climber of Mount Baldhead for twenty years. Demmy also always cut and split the wood to heat his home. Marvin and Dorothy traveled by car frequently throughout the country. Marvin was a lifelong member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Dorothy; daughter, Marilyn (Lou) Hebert of Saugatuck; son, David (Gail) Demerest of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandsons, Matthew, John (Cindy) Hebert, Brandon and Ryan Demerest; great-grandchildren, Taylor Hebert, Seth Goodrich; sister, Evelyn (Dave) Schumacher of Colville, Washington; sister in-law, Norma (Don) Jacobs of Naple, Florida.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Elma Demerest; sisters and brothers in-law, Aileen (Jack) Zimmerman and Maxine (Ned) Sorensen; mother and father in-law, Clifford and Emma Symons.
Private services will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. Interment will be in Douglas Cemetery.
The family of Marvin Demerest would like to extend our very sincere thank you to the exceptional nursing staff of Holland Hospital for their tender loving care.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Holland Seventh Day Adventist Church & School.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2020