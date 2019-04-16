|
Marvin E. Dykstra, 93, of Holland, went home to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Marvin resided at SKLD Nursing and Rehabilitation in Zeeland.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Dykstra, his daughter, Sharon Phillips, and great-grandson, Julian Eskes. Surviving are his children Laurel (Vern) Eskes, Mary (Dennis) Smith, Jan (Tom) DeVries; grandchildren Shane (Bobbi) Eskes, Jonathan (Dana) Eskes, Michele (Ben) Randle, Michael (Kristen) Smith, Tom (Lyndsi) DeVries, Jennifer (Brent) Kendall, Christina (Chris) Tempero; and by 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Earl (Lois) Dykstra and Bob Dykstra; in-laws Esther Dykstra, Bob Busscher, and Alma Borgman.
Marvin served in the Army in World War II and is a purple heart recipient. On October 31, 1944, he was wounded in battle requiring multiple surgeries and almost a year in various hospitals where he showed a dogged determination to gain back the use of his legs. Marvin's careers led him to work at H.J. Heinz for 30 years as an electrician, the Holland Public School system as a maintenance worker, and Christ Memorial Church as a custodian. Throughout Marvin's life he openly shared the Gospel with people at work, church, prisons, missions, youth groups, schools and demonstrated his faith in God by always serving others.
He was a cherished father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and great-great-grandpa and provided his family with so many great memories from his handmade children's furniture and wooden toys, to the fun cottage trips to northern Michigan. Marvin's bountiful gardens produced mouthwatering fruits and vegetables and vibrant flowers shared with family, friends and strangers walking by. May each of us live by his example!
A special thank you to the staff at Zeeland SKLD and Hospice of Holland for the loving care and support they provided to both Marvin and Dorothy and their family.
The memorial service with military honors will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St, Holland. Prior to the memorial service, visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM. A private burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Dykstra family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019