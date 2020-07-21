After a life filled with love and devotion, Marvin Geurink, age 89, of Hudsonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Marv was a veteran of the US Army in the Korean War and the owner of DeWeerd and VanDyke. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his caring nature, and his love of his family and for the Lord. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Geurink; brothers, Gradus Geurink, Art Geurink. He is survived by his children, Mary and Wayne Bredeweg, Deb and Mike Molenaar, Karen and Steve Vriesman, Judy Schmitt (Keith Hastings); 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Harold Geurink; sister-in-law, Tret Geurink. Funeral services for Marv will be held on Wednesday, July 22, at 11:00 A.M. at Zutphen Christian Reformed Church, 3223 40th Ave. Hudsonville, MI 49426 (Livestream available through VanderLaan Funeral Home Facebook Page). Due to COVID-19 no visitation will take place. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sunset Manor or Hospice of Holland. The family would like to thank the staff of Sheldon Meadows and Hospice of Holland (Jennifer, Jacob, and Kelly).VanderLaan - Hudsonville