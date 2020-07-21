1/1
Marvin Geurink
1931 - 2020
After a life filled with love and devotion, Marvin Geurink, age 89, of Hudsonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Marv was a veteran of the US Army in the Korean War and the owner of DeWeerd and VanDyke. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his caring nature, and his love of his family and for the Lord. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Geurink; brothers, Gradus Geurink, Art Geurink. He is survived by his children, Mary and Wayne Bredeweg, Deb and Mike Molenaar, Karen and Steve Vriesman, Judy Schmitt (Keith Hastings); 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Harold Geurink; sister-in-law, Tret Geurink. Funeral services for Marv will be held on Wednesday, July 22, at 11:00 A.M. at Zutphen Christian Reformed Church, 3223 40th Ave. Hudsonville, MI 49426 (Livestream available through VanderLaan Funeral Home Facebook Page). Due to COVID-19 no visitation will take place. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sunset Manor or Hospice of Holland. The family would like to thank the staff of Sheldon Meadows and Hospice of Holland (Jennifer, Jacob, and Kelly).
VanderLaan - Hudsonville
www.vanderlaanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zutphen Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
616-669-6654
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Bob and Jody Strick
brad Westhouse
Friend
July 21, 2020
David Miller
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bob Ludema
July 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your families!!❤
Cherie Statema
Friend
July 21, 2020
Never got the chance to meet you but heard a lot about you. Youve run your race & kept the faith. Enjoy the beautiful presence of the Lord. Blessed are they that sleep in the Lord. Revelation 14:13
Patrick Kahango
Friend
July 20, 2020
Maggie Lamain
July 20, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy the Vriesman's, Tom& Dorothy Van Houten
Tom Vanhouten
Friend
July 20, 2020
Thank You for your Service Our Dad was in Okinawa .I Salute you
Sir . Sue Willard
Gr. Mich.
July 19, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family .. We had great respect for your dad as he was such a God fearing man .. And how he was such a blessing to zutphen church . Marc and Marilyn Van Dyk .
Marc Van Dyk
Friend
