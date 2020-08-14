Marvin Koeman

Marvin S. Koeman, age 95 of Holland, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Cottages at Maplewoods, where he resided for the last 3 years.
Marv was a member of Central Park Reformed Church where he had been an elder, deacon, and Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed fishing with friends and family in his retirement years and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Kathabel "Kathie" Koeman in 2007 and his son Mark in 2010
Marv is survived by his children, Marilyn and Glenn Nienhuis of Colorado, Rick and Connie Koeman of Holland, Tom Koeman of Holland, Kristi and Mark Polich of North Carolina; 10 Grandchildren; 7 Great grandchildren; sister Esther Nelson of Richmond, VA; sister-in-law Ethel Teusink; many extended family nieces and nephews
A graveside service will take place 1:00pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Holland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
