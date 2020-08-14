1/1
Marvin Koeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin S. Koeman, age 95 of Holland, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Cottages at Maplewoods, where he resided for the last 3 years.
Marv was a member of Central Park Reformed Church where he had been an elder, deacon, and Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed fishing with friends and family in his retirement years and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Kathabel "Kathie" Koeman in 2007 and his son Mark in 2010
Marv is survived by his children, Marilyn and Glenn Nienhuis of Colorado, Rick and Connie Koeman of Holland, Tom Koeman of Holland, Kristi and Mark Polich of North Carolina; 10 Grandchildren; 7 Great grandchildren; sister Esther Nelson of Richmond, VA; sister-in-law Ethel Teusink; many extended family nieces and nephews
A graveside service will take place 1:00pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Holland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to share a memory or sign the guest book for Koeman family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeshore Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved