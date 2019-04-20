|
|
Marvin Roy Cooper, age 84, of West Olive was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Ward Cooper; his parents, John and Betsy Cooper. Marv was a kind and loving husband, dad, and grandpa who cherished his family and was a faithful servant of the Lord. Over the years, he served his Lord with his time and talents in many ways. Marv was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who proudly served his country. He was a teacher at West Ottawa Middle School, retiring after almost 30 years of dedicated service. Marv enjoyed the outdoors, especially horseback riding. Many beautiful trail rides were enjoyed over the years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn (Hoffman); children, Sandra and Chip Mazurek, Samuel and Janet Cooper, Daniel and Dawn Cooper, Michael and Rita Cooper; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Edward Cooper; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Allendale), 6651 Scott Street, with his Pastor, Steve Demers, of Lighthouse Community Church officiating. A graveside service will be held following at 4 p.m. at Richland Township Cemetery, Lucas, MI. Relatives and friends may meet the family Wednesday, April 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019