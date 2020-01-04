Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Graafschap Christian Reformed Church
5973 Church St
Holland, MI
Marvin Stadt


1932 - 2020
Marvin Stadt, entered his heavenly home on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Marvin was born on March 28, 1932, the only child of John and Allie Stadt of East Saugatuck.
Marvin graduated from Holland High School in 1950, and married the love of his life, Julia Becksvoort, June 5, 1953.
Marvin was a member of Graafschap CRC and attended Men's Bible Study Fellowship. He served his church as elder, deacon and General Fund Treasurer.
He was employed at Chris-Craft and Roamer Yachts before entering the painting and decorating business. In 1996, he retired after twelve years employment at the Hope College Physical Plant.
Marvin and Julia enjoyed camping, traveling, going on bus tours, as well as many summer hours at Sandy Pines.
Marvin was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed by those who survive him, including: his wife of 66 years, Julia Stadt; children: Randall Stadt, Kathleen and Andrew Shaw; grandchildren: Brian (Chronalee) Fredricks, Rick (Amanda) Fredricks, Eric (Michelle) Kooinga, and Jimmie Fredricks; and six great-grandchildren; in-laws: Harvey (Barb) Becksvoort, Mike (Elaine) Becksvoort, Jim (Ruth) Becksvoort, Leona Scholten, Marty (Jim) Zylstra.
He was preceded in death by in-laws: Arthur and Lois Becksvoort and Wayne Scholten.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, 5973 Church St. Holland with Rev. Philip Kok officiating. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions are to Kindred Hospice or Bibles for Mexico.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 4, 2020
