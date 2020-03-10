|
|
Marvin G. TenBrink, age 96, of Holland died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Inn at Freedom Village.
He was a member of the Community Church of Douglas and a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Army. Marvin was a master mason and a member of the local and international bricklayer Association. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and travel.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ann, his parents and siblings.
He is survived his children: Jude TenBrink and Mark and Sue TenBrink; sister: Kay and Jim Mokma; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
A private service will be held and burial will be in Graafschap cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Community Church of Douglas. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2020