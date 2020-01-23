|
Marvin Vork, age 94, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was currently a resident at American House in Holland. He was a lifelong resident in the Holland area and a member of South Olive CRC.
He started out at a young age working many jobs in the area. When he was 17 he started working at H.J. Heinz Company and retired after working there forty-four years. After retiring from Heinz, he went back to work part-time at Rest Haven and the Warm Friend where he retired again at age eighty. He and Marge volunteered at Bibles for Missions until a few years ago.
Mr. Vork was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Maude Vork, brothers John (Johanna) Vork, Harold (Dorothy) Vork, Cornelius (Alice) Vork, Gord (Margery) Vork, Kenneth (Hazel) Vork, daughter-in-law Patricia Vork, and daughter-in-law Susan Vork. He is survived by his wife Marjorie (Blauwkamp) celebrating seventy-two years of marriage, daughters Marcia (Bob) Nienhuis, Marilyn (Brian) Nienhuis, sons Marlan Vork and Mark Vork. He is also survived by his sister Betty (Alvin) VandenBrink, and sister-in-law Marie Blauwkamp. Marv and Marg were blessed with eleven grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.
A service to honor his life will be 11 am, Saturday, January 25, at South Olive Christian Reformed Church, 6425 120th Ave, Holland. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Friday, January 24, at church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bibles for Missions or the World Home Bible League. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Vork family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 23, 2020