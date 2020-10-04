Family and friends will be there I have loved long ago, joy like a river around me will flow. Yet just a smile from my Savior, I know, will through the ages be glory for me. When by his grace I shall look at his face, that will be glory, be glory for me. On Thursday, October 1, Mary Ann (Interbitzen) Daubenspeck of Holland, by God's grace, entered her eternal glory. On May 21, 1927, she was born to Daniel and Mary (Van Dis) Inderbitzen of Holland--one of the last babies born in Holland's first hospital across from Centennial Park. Marianne grew up on what is today the campus of Hope College and was a class of 1945 graduate of Holland High School; she enjoyed Dutch dancing, singing in the school choir, and serving on her class reunion committee throughout the years.
After World War II, Marianne met Trueman Harry Daubenspeck, Jr., formerly from Pennsylvania and Ohio, and the couple married on June 10, 1948. Together, they raised three children. Marianne was a home maker and took great delight in being ""Dutch clean."" She devoted her life to serving Jesus Christ and her local church. Her gift of hospitality was evident in welcoming college and seminary students, pastors and missionaries, and family and friends into her home; her gift of mercy was shown in sending handwritten cards and letters, and calling on the ""old people"" right up to the Coronavirus. Marianne also enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, climbing Mount Bald Head every autumn, and being an active resident within the Warm Friend, Resthaven community in the last years of her life.
Marianne began attending First Reformed Church of Holland as a young girl with an elderly neighbor. She sang in the church Chancel Choir from age 15 until she was 90. She taught church pre-school for over 60 years, and she and her husband were part of the same Bible study group for over 40 years.
Marianne is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mary Inderbitzen, her brother Leo Inderbitzen, her sister Loraine Lubbers, and her husband of 61 years, Harry Daubenspeck.
Living family members are son David (Kathy) Daubenspeck of Oceanside, CA, daughter Beth (Lou) Hoekstra of Kalamazoo, MI, son Thom (Susie) Daubenspeck of Holland, MI, and daughter-n-law Deborah Daubenspeck of Vista, CA. There are two grandsons: Dutch and Drew Daubenspeck, both of Vista, CA. There are three granddaughters: Anne (Tim Hines) Hoekstra of Holland, MI, Katie (Nick) Haugen of Grand Rapids, MI, and Carrie Hoekstra of Kalamazoo, MI. Marianne has one great-granddaughter, Kinsley Daubenspeck of Vista, CA, one brother, Ron Interbitzen of Holland, MI, one brother-n-law, Chuck (Karen) Daubenspeck of Newton Falls, OH, one uncle, Frank Knapp of Warren, PA, one canine companion, Luther (aka ""Tripod,"") and many nieces and nephews.
The Daubenspecks are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support of family and friends over the last seven months; a special thanks goes out to the highly professional, prompt, and compassionate care provided to Marianne by her Holland Hospice team. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes, and interment with Pilgrim Home Cemetery. A private, family committal service will take place on Wednesday, October 7 with the Rev. John Zwykhuizen officiating, and a memorial worship service at First Reformed Church of Holland to praise and thank God, and celebrate Marianne's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Audio Scripture Ministries of Holland, Words of Hope of Grand Rapids, HCJB World Radio, or Holland Hospice. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com