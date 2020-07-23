Mary Ann "Mert" Stob, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.Mert loved people – especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. She was an avid bowler and cribbage player. She worked as a dietary assistant at Zeeland Hospital for 17 years and previously for Heritage Care Center. Later in life she enjoyed volunteering at Zeeland Hospital. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Stob in 2006.She is survived by her children, Jan and Dave Rotman, Judy Stob, John and Renee Stob, Jill and John Nyholt, Jeanne and Dave Goodyke; twelve grandchildren; Jason and Lora Vollink, Tyler and Allie Vollink, Nick Stob, Marijke Stob, Hannah Stob, Aaron Goodyke (fiancé Kristin Baron), Zachary Goodyke, Abby Goodyke, Sophiya Stob; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Fredith and Rich Klamer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Karl Stob, Marilyn Rice, Sandra Stob; Jim and Mary Stob, Peter Stob; and Myrtle Steenwyk.Visitation with the family is noon-2:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at North Street Christian Reformed Church, 20 East Main Ave. Zeeland, MI 49464.Funeral services are 2:00 pm the same day at North Street Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Shaun Furniss officiating.Burial to take place in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be given in Mary's honor to Gem's Club at North Street CRC.The family wishes to thank the B&C Club for the special friendship they shared with their mother for many years.