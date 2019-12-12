|
Mary Gail Beverly, age 78, of West Olive died after a battle with cancer on Monday, December 9, 2019. Mary was an active member in the Holland Bowling Association, serving numerous years on the board of directors and as a league secretary for forty years. She could be heard weekly broadcasting women's high scores on WHTC. She enjoyed caring for her feral cat colony and Australian shepherd rescue dog, Jake. Her many jobs generally involved interacting with people, Anchorage Party Store, Graphix Signs & Embroidery and Port Sheldon Party Store, where her customers were always treated to her grand and glorious greetings.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Nelva Elenbaas, brother, Joe Elenbaas; and husband, Don Beverly. She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Denise) Wolbrink; brother, Tom (Barb) Elenbaas; sister-in-law Louise Elenbaas; grandson Chase Applegate; cats cats (too many to name) and dear dog, Jake.
A Celebration of her Grand and Glorious Life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, from 4 pm – 7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to A Feral Haven or Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Beverly family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 12, 2019