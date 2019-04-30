|
Mary Blystra, age 74, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Trillium Woods in Grand Rapids.
Mary was born in Holland and raised her family there. She was an LPN serving in elder care for her entire career and worked for Resthaven, Appledorn, and retired from Freedom Village.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sally Naber, and her son Jonathan Blystra.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Max) Weir, daughter-in-law, Jodi Blystra; grandchildren; Stephanie (Austin) Hoelscher; Christopher Blystra, Joshua Blystra, Maxwell Weir; great grandson, Harper Hoelscher; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A time of visitation with the family is 4:00-6:00 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
Memorial contributions may be given in Mary's honor to Pillar Church, 57 E. 10th St. Holland, MI 49423.
Interment to be in Graafschap Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019