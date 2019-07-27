|
|
Mary (VandenBerg) Brink, age 89, of Zeeland went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Herb, on July 29, 2012, as well as her 4 siblings and several in-laws. She is survived by her children: Ron and Elizabeth Brink, Linda and Terry Boerman, Dale and Ronnie Brink; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Patrick Brink and Katie Dykstra (Jaxon), Ellen Brink, Ryan and Sara Boerman (Mitchell, Andrew, Lauren), Keith and Kristi Boerman (Cora, Rebecca, Grant), Rachel and Brian Mast (Luke, Tyler, Zachary), Chad Brink (Connor, Madison, Megan,), Kevin and Andrea Brink (Chase, Logan); in-laws: Fred Ensink, Jim and Sally Van Os, John Timmer, Willard and Thelma Brink, Gladys Brink, Nathan and Marilyn Brink, Andy and Reatha Brink, Carolyn Van Ess, Margorie and Lloyd Wolters, Curt and Gloria Huyser, Stan and Pearl Vos, June Van Farowe, Ed and Berdella Cooper, and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staffs at the Royal Park Atrium and Providence/SKLD Healthcare for their love and genuine care given to Mary. A service to honor the faith and life of Mary Brink will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019, in "The Grove" at North Street Christian Reformed Church, 20 East Main Avenue, Zeeland 49464. Private interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 pm, Sunday, Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Memorials to Zeeland Christian School or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 27, 2019