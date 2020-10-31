Mary Elizabeth DeWeerdt, age 98, of Overisel went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Resthaven Care Center – Boersma Cottage.
She was a member of Overisel Christian Reformed Church. Mary loved her family and enjoyed the times she spent with them. But her love for her Lord shown through until He called her home. Every morning she began her day in God's Word and a time of prayer. A wonderful role model and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry DeWeerdt in 1994 and her son Don DeWeerdt in 2005.
She is survived by her children: Ken and Nancy DeWeerdt, Vern and Verna DeWeerdt and Elaine and Dale Flokstra all of Overisel; daughter-in-law: Elaine (DeWeerdt) Van Heuvelen of Holland; 12 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; sister: Ida Janssen; brother: John Zeerip; sister-in-law: Angie Zeerip; many nieces and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Overisel Christian Reformed Church, 4724 142nd Avenue in Overisel. Reverend Ron Boersema will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 pm prior to the service in the lower level Fellowship Hall of the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Overisel Christian Reformed Church.