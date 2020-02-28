|
|
On February 18, 2020, Mary Amanda "Mandy" (Warsaw) Heidenreich, loving wife to Andrew Heidenreich, passed on at the age of 45. Mandy was born on May 1, 1974 in Marion County, Indiana. She was the daughter of James and Margaret A (Svetich) Warsaw. She attended high school in Indiana and graduated from Ball State University in 1992. She married her husband Andrew in September of 2004.
Mandy was a beloved nail technician at "L" salon in Douglas, MI. Where she built many lifelong friendships. Mandy enjoyed scuba diving, the beach, and boat rides with family and friends on Lake Michigan. She also loved her daily walks and caring for her four legged friend Wallace. Mandy loved with her whole heart and found the good in everyone. We were blessed to have had her in our lives.
She is also survived by her adoring stepchildren, Connor Heidenreich and Claudia Heidenreich; dear father, James Warsaw and cherished brother, AJ Warsaw; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Warsaw.
A celebration of Mandy's life is being planned for summer 2020 on Lake Michigan.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2020