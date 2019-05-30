|
Mary Jane Aalderink, 95, of Holland, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Mary Jane was born, raised and lived her whole life in Holland. She was a graduate of Holland High in 1942. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #33 of Zeeland and also member of the First United Methodist Church of Holland. She was a long time Sunday school teacher at Pine Creek Christian Reformed. Mary Jane worked in food service for West Ottawa Public Schools for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward in 2010.
She is survived by her children Clover Lynn Aalderink, Kenneth and Janice Aalderink, and special family friend Bonnie Schuitema; grandchildren Martha and Mitchel Bosma, Dr. Paul and Jennifer Aalderink; great-grandchildren Payton, Tanner, Kelby, Brady and Nash Bosma, Natalie and Jack Aalderink. Mary Jane is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Herbert and Mary Lou Aalderink, Robert and Joyce Aalderink, and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held 11am, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street in Holland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Rev. David Newton will be officiating. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Aalderink family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 30, 2019