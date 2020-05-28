Mary Jill Roon
1955 - 2020
Mary Jill Roon, age 64, of Wyoming, MI, and formerly of Holland, MI, was called to her heavenly home on May 23, 2020, with her loving son by her side.
Mary Jill was born on October 20, 1955, to Virgil and Lois Glass. She was a graduate of Zeeland High School.
Mary Jill was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Essenyi; father, Virgil Glass; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Glass.
She is survived by her son, Matthew (Anna) Roon; grandchildren, Sophia Roon, Anthony, Nick and Kaitlyn Niehaus, Jayden VanderMark, and Alesha Essenyi; mother, Lois Glass; brother, Jack (Paula) Glass; sister, Shelly (Ross) VerBeek; brother, Randy (Pam) Glass; as well as, many nieces and nephews.
Mary Jill was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and was very proud of her family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date to honor her life.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
there's no words that describe how much I miss you and with you were here grandma. You were a outstanding grandma and were always taking care of me when my mom was at work or collage. We would go to six flags every summer when I was in elementary school. I will miss you but I will never forget how much you mean to me. Your up in heaven with my mom ( your daughter) now. Please say hi to my mom for me. Love u grandma. Rest in peace
Jayden vander mark
Grandchild
