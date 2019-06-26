|
|
Mary Jo Currie, age 70 of Allendale, passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 24, 2019. Mary Jo was an office manager for H & R Block for 18 years. In addition to this, she was a tax preparer, and taught tax preparation classes. Mary Jo treasured her family, and she dearly loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, making jewelry that she wore and would share with her close family and friends, and had a knack for making board games. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Eleene Bowen. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John; Children: Amy and Shane Vorac of Caledonia, Jennifer and Brad Greenfield of Metamora, Ryan Currie of Davison; Grandchildren: Nick Vorac, Ashley Vorac, Aubrey Greenfield, Jack Greenfield, Trey Greenfield; Sisters: Cynthia Schock of Freeland, Sandra Wolschleger of Big Rapids. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00am at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street in Holland with Fr. Bill VanderWerff officiating. The family will greet visitors an hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or . Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Currie family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 26, 2019