Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jo Currie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Currie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Jo Currie Obituary
Mary Jo Currie, age 70 of Allendale, passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 24, 2019. Mary Jo was an office manager for H & R Block for 18 years. In addition to this, she was a tax preparer, and taught tax preparation classes. Mary Jo treasured her family, and she dearly loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, making jewelry that she wore and would share with her close family and friends, and had a knack for making board games. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Eleene Bowen. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John; Children: Amy and Shane Vorac of Caledonia, Jennifer and Brad Greenfield of Metamora, Ryan Currie of Davison; Grandchildren: Nick Vorac, Ashley Vorac, Aubrey Greenfield, Jack Greenfield, Trey Greenfield; Sisters: Cynthia Schock of Freeland, Sandra Wolschleger of Big Rapids. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00am at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street in Holland with Fr. Bill VanderWerff officiating. The family will greet visitors an hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or . Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Currie family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now