Mary Ruth Sleight Kamps of Bryan, Texas, 96, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019.
She was born in Dallas, TX, the daughter of Elmo Curtis and Ruth Hamilton Sleight. She met and fell in love with a Zeeland soldier, Capt. John Herbert Kamps, while he was stationed in Alexandria, LA. They married after the war and had four children. Although they resided in Texas, Michigan was always dear to their hearts, so they spent almost every summer enjoying time with relatives in the Holland-Zeeland-Grand Rapids area.
She attributed her positive outlook on life to her faith in God. In a book she co-wrote with John, she commented "Except for losing our home and business, the Depression didn't hurt us very much. We went right on living as usual with lots of love and lots of fun." While John was a prisoner of war, she prayed faithfully for his return and remained ever hopeful. She shared this faith with family and friends and served in several church positions to promote sharing of the Good News of God's love.
Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. John H. Kamps, on Nov. 16, 2008. She is survived by her four children Michael Kamps, Dr. Carol (Mark) Holtzapple, Patricia (Greg) Harris, and Dr. Ray (Janet Riggs) Kamps; her brother Curt Sleight; seven grandchildren, Angela (Ian) Sullivan; Jocelyn, Michele, and Marika Harris; John, Matt, and Michael Holtzapple.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Zeeland Christian School or the Dr. J. H. Kamps/Louis Roberts Speech Award c/o The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019