Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Mary Lou Boerman


1943 - 2019
Mary Lou Boerman Obituary
Mary Lou Boerman, 76, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Mary Lou was born in Holland, to Jacob and Gladys Gras on April 1, 1943. She married Daryl Boerman in 1965, and they raised their three children in Zeeland. They were members of Faith Reformed Church. Mary Lou was a self-employed hairdresser, she also worked in housekeeping at Herman Miller and student dining at Hope College. She was preceded in death by her husband Daryl in 2018; her parents, her parents-in-law Harvey and Josephine Boerman; her sister Patti Vander Zwaag and her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Ronnie Boerman, Bill Schaap, Jim Blystra and Judy Gras.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Steve and Tracey Boerman (Mitch, Brett and Franceska, Karisa) of Dorr, Scott and Mary Jo Boerman (Andrew, Alec) of Zeeland, Sandi and Mike Haverdink (Trenton, Austin, Brayden) of Hamilton; siblings: Norm and Marge Gras, Ken Gras, Larry and Sue Gras, Beverly Blystra; brothers and sisters-in-law: Rick Vander Zwaag, Beverly and Bob Rigterink, Joan and Ron Morse, Karen and Gary Brouwer and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The Daryl and Mary Lou Boerman Family is profoundly grateful to the staff at The Inn at Freedom Village, American House and Hospice of Holland for their loving care and to all of their family and friends who have been wonderfully kind and generous over the past few years.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Mary Lou will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Faith Reformed Church, 220 West Central Ave., Zeeland 49464. Visitation 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Reformed Church or Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 20, 2019
