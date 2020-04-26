|
|
Mary Lou (Cogdal) Murdoch, 92, of South Haven, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Golden Orchards Nursing Home in Fennville. She was born December 1, 1927 to Harry and Vera (Karr) Cogdal in South Haven. Mary Lou attended the McDowell School in Casco Township. She graduated from South Haven High School with the Class of 1946. She continued her education at Western Michigan University earning her degree in secondary education in 1950. Mary Lou married Douglas Murdoch on July 8, 1950 at McDowell Church in Casco Township. Mary Lou and Doug moved to Tecumseh, Michigan in 1950 and then to Holland, Michigan in 1963 where she was an active member at the First Presbyterian Church. Mary Lou and Doug worked at the Casco Township farm in the summers. They eventually moved back to South Haven in 1980 where Mary Lou was an active member of the Casco United Methodist Church. Mary Lou and Doug operated the Murdoch Nursery in Casco Township for many years. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida. They shared 66 years of marriage before Doug's passing in 2016.??She is preceded in death along with her husband and parents by a brother – Jack Cogdal.
Mary Lou is survived by her children – Jan (Rick) Vanderploeg of South Haven, Jim (Lou) Murdoch of Richardson, Texas, and Jack (Deb) Murdoch of Holland, five grandchildren – Mishel (Eric) Langdon, Jake (Sarah) Vanderploeg, Rachel (Josh) Birkholz, James (Nyly) Murdoch, and Mary (Jeff) Wernette, eleven great grandchildren – Ryan and Kyle Langdon, Lucas, Logan, and Liam VanderPloeg, Sofie and Mason Birkholz, Anna and James Murdoch, and Jackson and Easton Wernette.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Mary Lou will be laid to rest at McDowell Cemetery in Casco Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casco United Methodist Church at 880 66th Street, South Haven, MI 49090 or Casco Township Park and Recreation at 7104 107th Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.??The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020