Mary Lynn Neilly, 77, of Holland, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 5, 1942 to Hugh and Irene Martin. She worked as a medical assistant for 32 years. She married the love of her life, Albert Joseph Neilly of 55 years on October 24, 1964. Mary loved doting on her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Mary loved to love on people. You never walked into her home without being greeted by a beautiful big smile, those bright blue eyes, and a loving hug, without absorbing her happiness. She always put everyone before herself.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Irene Martin. She is survived by her loving husband, Albert; sister-in-law, Elaine; daughter, Lisa Woods; son, Anthony (Karena) Neilly; grandchildren, Olivia, Mikel, Allisa, Athena, Kirah; great-granddaughter, Khaloni; and several nieces and nephews. Also survived by many other family members and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us in celebration of her life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, between 12-3pm for visitation and memorial at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland, MI, 49424. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 24, 2019
