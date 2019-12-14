|
|
Mary Nykamp, age 99 of Zeeland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, December 12, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Judy and Earl Mokma, Norma and Henry Viening, Bill and Mary Nykamp, Garry and Beth Nykamp, Sandy and Jim Van Dragt, Phyllis Nykamp and Linda and Mark Molewyk; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Minnie Van Wieren and Annie Arnoldink
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Marvin in 2015. She was a member of First Christian Reformed Church.
Mary's family would like to thank her pastor, Reverend Bernie Mulder for all his visits and recognize her care givers and the staff of Hospice of Holland for the excellent care they gave their mother.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at First Christian Reformed Church, 15 South Church Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Zero Gravity or Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 14, 2019