Mary Elizabeth Robertson (Wasgatt), resident of Holland, MI, formerly of Winnebago, MN, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at Freedom Village at the age of 85 years.
Mary was born on December 24, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN. She grew up in Winnebago, MN with her parents, John and Madge Wasgatt and her younger sister, Madge. Mary married William (Robbie) Robertson on October 26, 1956. They were married for 56 years until Robbie passed away in the spring of 2012. Mary graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, MN with a degree in Journalism. She began her career in 1956 as the Advertising Manager at Brett's Department Store in Mankato, MN. In 1961, Mary and Bill moved to Holland where she took a job at Michigan Bell. She attended Hope College and graduated with a teaching certificate. Mary taught Expository Writing and Journalism at West Ottawa High School from 1967 to 1993. Her passion and pride were advising the student writers and editors for the school paper, "The West Ottawan."
Mary loved to hear about her grandsons who attend Albion College and also compete on the Albion Swim Team. Mary was granted "official" life status in the League of Women Voters for being an integral part of this organization. Mary enjoyed attending First Presbyterian Church of Holland and participating in the Miriam Circle. For years, her close friends met for a monthly bridge game. Her family has fond memories of Mary's love of flowers and gardening. She was an enthusiastic reader throughout her life.
Mary will be missed by her son, John (Jodi Schaap) Robertson; grandsons, Maclean "Mac" and Connor Robertson all of Zeeland, MI; sister, Madge Pedersen of West St. Paul, MN; sisters-in-law, Diana Robertson of Huntley, MN, Patricia Robertson of Winnebago, MN, and Lois Wegner of Blue Earth, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at a later date in the Memorial Garden of First Presbyterian Church, 659 State Street, Holland, MI 49423. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 625 Kenmoor Ave SE, Suite 115, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 or First Presbyterian Church.
John, Jodi and Madge extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Freedom Village's assisted living and memory care unit for the patience, grace, and comfort they provided for Mary and the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2020