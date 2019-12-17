|
Mary Schaf, 67, of Douglas, Michigan, passed away peacefully of congestive heart failure December 13, 2019.
Born January 26, 1952 to the late Angelo "Happy" and Erma Botzner in a private residence in Colon, Michigan, raised in Bronson, Michigan.
Mary served for 30 years as an LPN, and massage therapist. Her volunteer career included Wishbone Center, Saugatuck Center for the Arts, Democratic party activist, an active member of Unity Church.
Mary enjoyed traveling, entertaining (especially driveway parties). She loved animals, nature, music, theater and the arts.
As a breast cancer survivor, Mary advocated breast cancer awareness, known for her pink hair.
In Mary's words, she wishes that those she has left behind "love and cherish all living things and creatures – especially animals and treat all with kindness in her memory (and get your annual mammogram)!"
Mary is survived by siblings Clyde Botzner (Suzy) of Aliso Viejo, CA and Caryl Curless of Bakersfield, CA, former husband Richard Schaf (Sally), son Jeffery Schaf (Collette), exchange student daughter Chika Eto, grandsons Derrick Freyman (Marie) and Jacob Schaf, 2 cats Bailey and Purr, cousins Linda Sellman (John), Charles Bertsch (Judy) and Ed Bertsch (Gwen), Jim Woodcox, nephews Greg Curless (Paula) and Kent Curless (Tammy), niece Kaylee Curless, and all of her cherished friends/neighbors on Amity (Ron Stewart especially), Unity Church family and countless friends in the Saugatuck / Douglas area.
A "party" in her honor planned for summer 2020.
Donations in her name requested sent to: Wishbone of Douglas Party updates and photos: [email protected]
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 17, 2019