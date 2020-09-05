Mary Smit-Zuverink, age 92, of Holland, was welcomed into her heavenly home on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Mary spent many years working in sales for JC Penny, beginning while the store was still downtown, and continued after the move to the Westshore Mall. She also enjoyed election day, as it gave her the opportunity to socialize while checking voters in at the local polling location. She loved to travel and spent more than twenty winters in Mesa, Arizona. Mary had a strong faith and was an active member of Fellowship Reformed Church for many years.
Mary was thoughtful, kind and caring. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by those who survive, including: daughter, Kathy and Clarence Becker; grandchildren: Jennifer Sullivan, Robert Becker, Timothy and Emily Becker; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Brian, and Katy Becker; sister-in-law, Silvia Dykstra; as well as many nephews, nieces and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by: her first husband, Robert Henry Smit, in 1993 and her second husband, Gordon Zuverink, in 2014; her parents: Simon and Gertrude (Venhuizen) Dykstra; siblings: Willard (Pearl) Dykstra, Julia (Carl) Myrick, and Simon Dykstra.
The family will have a private graveside service at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Fellowship Reformed Church. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, in Holland. If you would like to leave condolences for the Mary's family, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com