Mary Agnes "Aggie" Starry, 82, of St. Louis, MI, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Masonic Pathways, Alma.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Craig Hollenbeck officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI and again on Wednesday beginning at 11 A.M. until the time of the services at the funeral home.
Aggie was born in Biscoe, North Carolina on May 24, 1937, the daughter of Halbert and Pansy (Bryant) McCallum. She graduated from Candor High School, Candor, NC, with the class of 1955.
Aggie married Franklin Deane Starry on September 9, 1955 in Bennettsville, SC. They were blessed with 47 years of marriage before his death on January 23, 2003.
Aggie and Frank owned Starry Men's Shop for several years. After selling the store, she worked as a secretary at St. Louis High School. Aggie devoted the rest of her life to her family as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved traveling with her beloved husband, going to the casino, cooking; especially her fried chicken, and hosting large family dinners. She was a member of St. Louis First United Methodist Church.
Aggie is survived by her son Doug (Robin) Starry of Holland, daughter Diana (Marty) Schueller of Alma, 3 grandchildren: Keri (Bryan) Spykerman of Zeeland, Jennifer (Ron) Gromak of Grandville,
and Ronnie (fiancee Caitlin Freed) Schueller of Barryton; and 5 great grandchildren: Evan Spykerman, Olivia Spykerman, Zachary Gromak, Kennedy Nowicki, and Mason Nowicki. She is also survived by her sister Martha Campbell of SC, brother Fairley McCallum of NC, and sister-in-law Kay McCallum of NC. Aggie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank, grandson Ryan Starry, 3 brothers: Bill, Ned, and H.G. McCallum; and sister Betty Jordan.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice - 1426 Straits Dr. Bay City, MI 48706. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019