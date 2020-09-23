1/1
Maurilia Santellan
Maurilia Santellan, age 86, of Holland, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Mrs. Santellan was a longtime member of the Lakeshore Church of Christ. She exuded love to all she came in contact with and lived a life of service to both her God and family whom she loved dearly. Maurilia was married to Modesto Santellan for 54 wonderful years.
She is survived by her children: Margarita McDonald from Casselberry, FL, Modesto Jr and Michelle Santellan, Ida and Albert Montes, Daniel and Susan Santellan, Jaime and Rebecca Santellan, Ruben Santellan, Rudy and Nancy Santellan, all from the Holland/Zeeland area. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a brother, Dario Rodriguez, of Mexico.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, September 24, from 5:30pm to 8:30pm, at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held Friday, September 25, at 10:00am, at Lakeshore Church of Christ, 711 Butternut Drive, Holland. Pastor Mike Scholten will preside over the service. Private interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Holland. Facial coverings are required for entry into the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Maurilia's honor to Shultz-Lewis Children's Home, 150 E 325 S, Valparaiso, IN 46383
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 23, 2020.
