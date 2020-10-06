1/1
Maxine Brink
1928 - 2020
Maxine (Overway) Brink, age 92, of Holland, formerly of Saugatuck, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Maxine was a charter member of East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church.
Maxine was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Sharda of Zeeland, son, Randy Brink of Saugatuck, and husband of 65 years, Ted Brink of Saugatuck.
Maxine is survived by her son, Terry Brink of Hamilton; son-in-law, David Sharda of Zeeland; six grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and many other relatives and special friends.
Private family services are planned. Burial will be in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek. Maxine's family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of Appledorn Assisted Living and Hospice of North Ottawa for their loving care. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Fort Custer National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
